Jabariya Jodi Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's film falls flat in opening weekend, mints Rs 11 crore

Expectations were high with the jodi of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. The film, which promised to bring back the adorable pairing from Hasee Toh Phasee on screen, couldn't live up to the expectations of the fans. Jabariya Jodi, which opened to the box office collections of Rs 2.75 crore approx on Friday, has managed to rake in a total of Rs 11 crore approx in its opening weekend.

According to a report on BoxOfficeIndia.com, Jabariya Jodi didn't register a significant growth over the weekend after a slow start at the ticket windows on Friday. On day three, the film managed to rake in a total of Rs 4.50 crore, which isn't much when compared to its day two collections.

Here's the lowdown on the box office collections of Jabariya Jodi inits opening weekend:

Friday: Rs 2.75 crore approx

Saturday: Rs 3.75 crore approx

Sunday: Rs 4.5 crore approx

Total: Rs 11 crore approx

As per the trade buzz, the film should be able to hold its stand on Monday, owing to it being a holiday for Eid, but post that, it's collections are expected to decline further in the weekdays.

Jabariya Jodi will have a chance at the ticket windows till Thursday, before new releases like Mission Mangal and Batla House hit the silver screens.