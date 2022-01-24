‘Jab tak suraj chand rahega’: Vicky Kaushal teases Sara Ali Khan for never-ending makeup sessions

In Indore, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have started filming Laxman Utekar's untitled next. Sara has posted a video from the banks of the Narmada River, where she and Vicky spent a peaceful morning preparing for the shoot.

Sara shared a video of how they spent the morning on Monday on her Instagram Stories. Sara is seen in the video sipping her morning tea while a hairstylist works on her tresses. Vicky may be seen in the background, casually sipping his tea.

Reacting to her video on his Instagram Stories, Vicky wrote in her style, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sara ka yahi kaam rahega (Till the time sun and moon exist, Sara will continue to do things like these).”

'Mimi' (2021) and 'Luka Chuppi' are two of Laxman Utekar's most well-known works (2019). Sharib Hashmi of 'The Family Man' is also in his next film. Sharib finished his part of the movie lately and documented his experience on Instagram.

He shared a group picture along with a note for the entire team. He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team," and said for the director, “sir matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich (you won my heart).”

Addressing Vicky and Sara, he wrote, “@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara. @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really (Vicky, I am even a bigger fan of you now, Sara, why don't you behave like other stars, you are such a sweetheart).”

He also expressed his gratitude to his fellow co-stars Rakesh Bedi, SushmitaMukherjee, and Neeraj Sood.