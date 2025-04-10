People who have watched Sunny Deol's film Jaat are sharing their thoughts on social media and calling it a complete "paisa vasool" (worth the money) entertainer.

Sunny Deol is back on the big screen with Jaat, his film has finally hit the theatres today, April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this action-packed film also stars Regena Cassandra, Urvashi Rautela, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

People who have watched the film are sharing their thoughts on social media and calling it a complete "paisa vasool" (worth the money) entertainer. One of the social media users wrote, "Blockbuster. Sunny Deol's Jaat is a must-watch film, he is back with his 100% screen presence..the dialogues, the action, and the story are all on top. It’s a fire."

#JaatReview First Half Excellent, You Have Seen 80s 90s Sunny Deol Is Back in Action Avtar, Story wise Screenplay Good, Bgm Feel Goosebumps. #JaatReview #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/0xt0RvuUSK — Jeet Mallick (@JEETMALLICK2) April 10, 2025

#jaat #JaatReview Enjoy it with family & friends, and thanks me later . From daadi mummy papa to kids everyone will love it . Must watch



DO NOT MISS IT



It’s an All Time Blockbuster , Full Family Entertainer

pic.twitter.com/ZK7JXgcLjM — Yadav (@AmitYadavGang) April 10, 2025

The second one said, "Enjoy it with family & friends, and thanks me later. From daadi mummy papa to kids, everyone will love it. Must watch. DO NOT MISS IT. It’s a Time Blockbuster, Full Family Entertainer."

Jaat was released on April 10, 2025, along with three other big films, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly (Tamil), Mammootty’s Bazooka (Malayalam), and Gippy Grewal’s Akaal (Punjabi). Sunny Deol’s next film is Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

In 2026, he will appear in Border 2, which will be released on January 23. Sunny will also play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.