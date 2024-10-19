Sunny Deol treats fans with poster of his new action film, Jaat, on his birthday.

On the occasion of his birthday, Sunny Deol treated his fans with a surprise 'return gift'. He gave his fans of action cinema a reason to celebrate as they commemorated the birthday of Sunny Deol with the unveiling of his highly anticipated film, Jaat. The announcement included a striking first-look poster and the film's official title, promising a thrilling ride for audiences.

Directed by Copichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama. The first look poster features Deol in a commanding and intense pose wherein he could be seen holding a massive fan and having blood all over his arms. The caption along with the poster read, "Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT. MASS FEAST LOADING."

Sunny Deol, renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

Together, they aim to redefine the action genre and deliver a film that resonates with viewers across the

nation.

One of the comments read, "Wish u very happiest birthday paaji Lots of love. What a great return gift for fans." Another user wrote, "Fire hai fire Sir." Another commented, "Sunny Deol, the real Tiger of Bollywood." Another wrote, "Action legend."

The cast of Jaat also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The film is backed by leading production companies. The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography. Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With inputs from ANI

