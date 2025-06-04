Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's actioner, Jaat, is finally dropping on OTT, and the action star made the announcement in style.

After roaring in cinemas, Sunny Deol is geared up to make a dramatic entry into his fans' homes, with the OTT premiere of Jaat. Yes, Sunny's last theatrical dhamaka, Jaat, will soon be dropping digitally, and the action star himself made the annoucement. Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a reel about Jaat OTT release, in his style. He confirmed that Jaat will be releasing on Netflix.

The reel starts with Sunny saying, "Aaj tak maine kisi ki nahi suni, par ab mujhe sabki sunni padti hai. Sab puch rahe ki 'Paaji, Jaat kab aa rahi hai Netflix par. Sab-ke-sab date paglu mein peeche pad gaye hai. Ab main actor hu ya yeh calender. Taarik pe taarik, taarik pe taarik, taarik pe taarik, taarik pe taarik. Oye Netflix. Ab bata hi dete hai. Taarik fix ho gayi hai. Jaat aa rahi hai Netflix pe 1,2,3,4 ko nahi 5 June ko."

As soon as Sunny dropped the reel, several nerizens and fans lauded him and his latest actioner. Ameesha Patel wrote, "You're beyond awesome in the film !! Saw it on the big screen, and ur Sakina was whistling for her Tara !! Ab Sakina ko bhi aako SORRY bolna padega." A netizen wrote, "Paaji saying datepaglu was a highlight." One of the netizens wrote, "Good movie. I watched it 4 times in the cinema and I'm going to watch it on Netflix. I'm a big fan of Sunny Deol. Love from Libyan British." An internet user wrote, "Humne jaat theatre me bhi 2 baar dekhli ab aur mobile me bhi hai hd me roj dekhta hu."

About Jaat

Headlined by Sunny Deol, along with Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaat is an action drama, directed by Telugu hit director Gopichand Malineni. The movie was released in cinemas on April 10 and earned positive reviews from critics and fans. The movie performed well, but still it couldn't match the hype and expectations of Sunny, who came after delivering the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. As Sacnilk reported, Jaat made Rs 118 crore worldwide. A sequel, Jaat 2, was announced soon after the release of Jaat.