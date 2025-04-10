Apart from Sunny Deol; Jaat works because of the opposing force of antagonists- played supremely well by Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandrra. At 67, Sunny will give a run for money to young actors.

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandrra

Where to watch: In cinemas

Runtime: 2hr 38mins

Rating: 4.5 stars

Motttupalli, a village in Andhra Pradesh is plagued by the dark rule of ruthless Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) and his family, including his brother Somulu (Vineet Kumar Singh). The law is hopeless, people are suppressed, and to burn down Ranatunga's Lanka enters Jaat (Sunny Deol). What follows is a seetimaaar, entertaining masala pot-boiler that brings 90s' Sunny Deol back in its true form.

First, hands down to Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for presenting Sunny Deol as he deserves to be. Directors like Rajiv Rai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Guddu Dhanoa and Anil Sharma know how to utilise Sunny, and now Gopichand is also added to the list. Post Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the biggest action star of Bollywood - Sunny, was highly underutilized by Hindi filmmakers. They don't know how to present him. However, Gopi understood the assignment and packaged a Good vs Evil war around him, totally justifying Deol's 'Dhai kilo ka haath', and his larger-than-life personality.

The basic premise of Jaat is a routine actioners we (as a 90s kid) grew up watching. The one-liner of Jaat isn't novel. What stands out is the presentation of the film. Like the makers promised, Jaat is a "Mass feast", best enjoyed in a single-screen cinema. Jaat's first half is all about the mayhem of Ranatunga, slashing the heads of poor villagers, and then the unleashing of Jaat's fury. There is no space for a breather. It's packed with gory violence, scary visuals and bone-crackling action set pieces. Somewhere after a point, you start thinking that Sunny is causing so much harm, just because Rana's men refused to say 'sorry'.

However, the film gets intense in the second half. The action takes a dip because we get to know the backstory, the true motive of baddies. The second half looks dragged, but it is necessary as Jaat's true identity gets revealed. The destructive first half becomes logical, and you start rooting for him more.

Speaking about performances, Sunny Deol, at 67, is beating the s**t out of villains, and he looks so convincing. Jaat is a feat for Sunny paaji fans as he gets to deliver another massy character after Gadar 2. He's not just breaking bones, and uprooting huge fans for nothing. He has an emotional core, and that will relate to you. Randeep Hooda, a force to reckon with, never fails to impress. But this time, he stands out as the big baddie in front of Sunny Deol. Ranatunga worships Raavana, and there are shots that amplify his terror, making him a living demon. Randeep proves to be a worthy opponent to Sunny.

Vineet Kumar Singh, the actor who shined as Kavi Kalesh in Chhaava, will make you feel disgusted, and leave you furious as Somulu, and that's a compliment for him. Despite limited scope, Vineet shines in a confrontation scene with Deol. Regina Cassandrra was a big surprise in the film. The beautiful face can be ruthless, this is something you will realise while watching the film. Other actors including Saiyami Kher, Ayesha Khan, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan were decent in their parts.

Speaking about the shortcomings, except for the Jaat song, other tracks were not up to the mark, though the BGM was good. The movie might test your patience in the second half. At last, Jaat is the perfect gift from South to all Sunny paaji's fans. Sunny can give a run to the young actors, and he proved it with Jaat. Also, it's high time Hindi filmmakers should learn how to present a star with material that justifies their stature. If you were disappointed with Salman Khan's Sikandar, you will go crazy after watching Jaat. Don't miss Jaat at any cost. Jaat has the full potential of being the next big blockbuster along the lines of the Gadar franchise.