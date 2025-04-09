Sunny Deol's Jaat stars Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist. The film will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty's Bazooka, and Gippy Grewal's Akaal on April 10.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Jaat is slated to release this Thursday, April 10. The much-awaited film also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Jaat is helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

However, even before its release, a few social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared their review of Jaat. These netizens did not specify the basis of the review and how they managed to watch the Sunny Deol film ahead of its release. Many other X users posed this question without getting a response.

One netizen, "Jaat is a record breaker mass movie. First half is full of action and emotions while second half is full of thrill, one of great action scenes ever in Indian cinema and lot of emotions", while another added, "Goosebumps guaranteed in one of the best action films from Sunny Deol, with a thrilling entry sequence, intense beach chase, spine-chilling interval block, and mass mayhem in the second half. Don’t miss it at any cost."

Jaat will face competition at a pan-India level as three more films featuring superstars are slated to release on the same date. Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil action thriller Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty's Malayalam suspense thriller Bazooka, and Gippy Grewal's Punjabi period action drama Akaal are also hitting theatres on April 10 in the Baisakhi weekend.

After the Gopichand Malineni directorial, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman.