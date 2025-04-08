Sunny Deol's Jaat will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty's Bazooka, and Gippy Grewal's Akaal on April 10.

After the record-breaking blockbuster Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol is back with the action thriller Jaat. The film, which is slated to release in cinemas this Thursday on April 10, also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

Jaat is helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's advance bookings have begun on a good note at the national multiplex chains. As per the predictions and several industry reports, the Sunny Deol film is likely to collect Rs 10 crore on its opening day. With on the spot bookings in the single screens, this number might increase.

Jaat will face competition at a pan-India level as three more films featuring superstars are slated to release on the same date. Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil action thriller Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty's Malayalam suspense thriller Bazooka, and Gippy Grewal's Punjabi period action drama Akaal are also hitting theatres on April 10 in the Baisakhi weekend.

Meanwhile, after Jaat, Sunny Deol has exciting films lined up for release. The actor will be seen next in Lahore 1947, for which he is collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi after three decades. Sunny and Santoshi gave three blockbusters named Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak in the 1990s. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan and will release later this year.

Deol will start 2026 with Border 2, the sequel of his 1997 classic blockbuster Border. Dubbed as India's biggest war film, it will hit theatres on January 23 in the Republic Day weekend next year. Sunny will be seen playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. Part 1 and Part 2 will hit theaters on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.