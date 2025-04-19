Jaat enters in the second week, and despite facing stiff competition from Keasri Chapter 2, Sunny Deol-starrer maintain its hold and shows a slight growth from Thursday.

Jaat box office collection day 9: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh, the actioner Jaat has entered in second week. Despite facing stiff competition from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 and the backlash over Randeep Hooda's church scene, the movie maintained its momentum and showed a slight growth compared to Thursday's collection. The early estimates for Friday are out, and the movie has grossed over Rs 86 crores worldwide.

As per the trade tracking portal, Sacnilk, on Friday, the movie earned Rs 4.25 crores in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 65.90 crores. Till Thursday, the worldwide collection of Jaat is Rs 82.75 crores. With the second Friday's collection, the film has easily crossed Rs 87 crores worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, Jaat had an overall occupancy of 15.21%. In the morning shows the occupancy was 7.70%. In the afternoon shows the occupancy was 17.73%. In the evening shows the occupancy was 17.04%.

Going ahead, Jaat will have to continue holding its audience while competing with Kesari 2. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has received unanimously positive reactions, and the movie will grow over the weekend. However, the silver lining for Jaat is that the movie has a good hold in the interiors of India (B and C centres), and it will continue to remain the first choice of moviegoers. Jaat has another week to hit the Rs 100 crore mark, which is no longer a far-fetched record.

Gopichand Malineni and the team, Jaat apologised, deleted Randeep Hooda's Church scene

The movie has met with a fair share of criticism, especially from the Christian community. A sequence of Randeep Hooda in a church, standing below the crucifix, and killing innocents has irked the minorities. After the protests and legal actions, the makers decided to delete the scene from the feature film and even issued an apology. Jaat will be followed by Jaat 2.