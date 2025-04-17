Jaat continues to hold its momentum on a working day, and has bravely crossed Rs 80 crore worldwide. Jaat is expected to perform well even in its second week, despite the competition from Kesari Chapter 2.

Jaat box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol has left his fans entertained and naysayers shocked with the reception of his latest film, Jaat. The actioner directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni might open slow, but due to the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, the movie picked up in the weekend, outperformed its first day haul on Sunday, and went on to continue its hold even on working days. The early estimates of the eight-day are out, and Jaat has gloriously crossed the Rs 80 crore mark worldwide. On Thursday, the film didn't suffer a drop and collected at par on Wednesday.

As Sacnilk reported, till 10 pm, Jaat earned Rs 4 crores in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 61.50 crores. In seven days, the worldwide collection of Jaat was 76 crores, with Thursday's estimate, the film has grossed Rs 80 crores. Speaking about the occupancy, on Thursday, Jaat had an overall occupancy of 8.57%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 5.51%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 10.09%. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 10.11%.

Going ahead, Jaat will now have to face a stiff competition with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. Though both movies are of different genres, Jaat might suffer a bit due to the new release. However, as per the reception, Jaat is most likely to perform well even in the second week, and might cross Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Jaat 2 in the pipeline

#JAAT is not resting after the blockbuster at the box office



He is on to a new mission. This time, the MASS FEAST will be bigger, bolder, and wilder



Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol

Directed by @megopichand

Produced by @MythriOfficial &… pic.twitter.com/Cp5RMrgXuR April 17, 2025

Owing to the success of Jaat, the makers have announced the second instalment of the film. On Thursday, director Gopichand, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and Sunny shared the announcement poster of Jaat 2. The makers have promised the sequel to be 'bigger, bolder, and wilder'. He wrote, "He is on to a new mission. This time, the MASS FEAST will be bigger, bolder, and wilder."