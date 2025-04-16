After Jaat, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman.

Headlined by Sunny Deol in the titular role as Baldev Pratap Singh aka Jaat, the action drama Jaat has been struggling at the box office after its extended four-day weekend. The film, which features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist Ranatunga and is helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, was released on Thursday, April 10. In the first four days, Jaat collected Rs 40.25 crore net in India. The Sunny Deol-starrer added Rs 13.25 crore in the next two days, taking the domestic six-day collection to Rs 53.50 crore.

On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk, Jaat earned Rs 4 crore. This means that the film has collected Rs 57.50 crore in its first week. Talking about its worldwide collections, the Sunny Deol film had grossed Rs 71.25 crore in the first six days. Thus, Jaat has earned over Rs 75 crore at the global box office in the first week. This is worrisome for makers as the film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, the Gopichand Malineni directorial also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Ayesha Khan in pivotal roles. Ramya Krishnan, Upendra Limaye, Murali Verma, and Urvashi Rautela are seen making cameo appearances in the film.

After Jaat, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

