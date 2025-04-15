Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has earned Rs 53.25 crore in its first six days. Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Regina Cassandra, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Featuring Sunny Deol in the titular role as Baldev Pratap Singh aka Jaat and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Muthuvel Karikalan aka Ranatunga, the action drama Jaat was released in the cinemas on Thursday, April 10. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Upendra Limaye are also seen in key supporting roles in the film helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Malineni, who has previously directed Telugu hits such as Veera Simha Reddy, Krack, and Bodyguard among others, marks his Bollywood debut with Jaat.

In the extended four-day opening weekend, the Sunny Deol film earned Rs 40.25 crore net in India. On its first Monday, the action drama saw around 50% drop in its collections and collected Rs 7.25 crore. On the sixth day since its release, Jaat dipped a bit further and earned Rs 5.75 crore, as per the early estimates from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India and has collected Rs 53.25 crore till now.

Jaat clashed at the box office with the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly. The Ajith Kumar film has earned over Rs 100 crore net in India in its first six days and has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025 with the worldwide gross collections of just above Rs 170 crore. Interestingly, Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are bankrolled by the same production house - Mythri Movie Makers.

After the Gopichand Malineni directorial, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

