The action drama Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol in the titular role, was released in the theatres on Thursday, April 10 coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti. Randeep Hooda plays the main antagonist in the film directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut. Malineni has previosuly helmed commercially successful Telugu movies such as Veera Simha Reddy, Krack, and Bodyguard among others. Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Zarina Wahab, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

The Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 40 crore net in India in its extended four-day opening weeken with its highest single-day collections of Rs 14 crore on Sunday. However, on its fifth day, Jaat saw a drop of around 50% in its earnings and collected Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the five-day total of the action drama to Rs 47 crore net in India.

Jaat is facing competition at the box office from the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly, which also released on April 10. The Ajith Kumar film has earned Rs 95 crore net in India and over Rs 160 crore gross worldwide in its first five days and has surpassed Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025. Interestingly, Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are bankrolled by the same production house - Mythri Movie Makers.

After the Gopichand Malineni directorial, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

