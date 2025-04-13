The action drama Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has collected Rs 40 crore net in India in its extended four-day weekend. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Headlined by Sunny Deol in the titular role and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Ranatunga, the action drama Jaat was released in the theatres on Thursday, April 10 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni, who has directed successful Telugu movies such as Veera Simha Reddy, Krack, and Bodyguard among others, in his Bollywood debut. Jaat also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

The Sunny Deol-starrer had a decent domestic opening with Rs 9.5 crore and went on the collect Rs 7 crore and Rs 9.75 crore in India in the next two days. On its fourth day of release, Jaat collected more than its opening day and earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Sunday, as per the early estimates from the indsutry tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that Jaat has earned Rs 39.75 crore net in India in its extended four-day weekend.

Jaat is facing competition at a pan-India level as three more films featuring superstars also released on April 10 - Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil action comedyt Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty's Malayalam suspense thriller Bazooka, and Gippy Grewal's Punjabi period action drama Akaal. Out of these, Good Bad Ugly is performing well at the box office and has earned Rs 84 crore net in India in the extended four day-weekend. Interestingly, Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are bankrolled by the same production house - Mythri Movie Makers.

After the Gopichand Malineni directorial, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 helmed by Anurag Singh, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

