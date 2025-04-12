As expected, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer Jaat showed a good jump on Saturday, and it has breached the Rs 30 crore mark worldwide. Going with the trend, Sunday is expected to take Jaat on another level.

Jaat box office collection day 3: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaat may had a decent start at the box office on Thursday, and an expected minor drop on Friday, but the movie showed a good jump on Saturday. As expected the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth have worked in the favour of the film, making it cross the Rs 30 crore mark worldwide. The early estimate of the third day is here, and Jaat earned double digits on Saturday, marking a significant rise in the domestic collection. The trade tracking portal Sacnilk has shared Saturday figures. With this trend, we can expect that Jaat will most probably grow more on Sunday, earning another double-digit on the weekend.

As Sacnilk reported, till 10 pm, Jaat has earned Rs 10 crore on Saturday. The domestic collection of the first three days stands at Rs 26.50 crores. When it comes to worldwide collection, Jaat has breached the Rs 30-crore mark, grossing around Rs 32-33 crores worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, Jaat had an average occupancy of 14.28% on Thursday and 11.19% on Friday. On Saturday, the morning shows had occupancy of 7.53%, and the afternoon shows had a 15.97% occupancy. The evening shows showed a better occupancy with 16.85%. Among the three days, Jaat has secured the biggest occupancy on Saturday.

Jaat may have not shown a great jump in the collection, but the spike in the Saturday has made it clear that Jaat has found success among the masses, especially in the interior parts of India.

About Jaat

Jaat marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. The movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Casandrra, and Ayesha Khan in supporting roles. Jaat is the first film of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2, and despite being a non-franchise film, Jaat's performance has cemented the fact that a good masala pot-boiler will find its audience.

