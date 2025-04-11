The positive reviews and favourable word-of-mouth helped Jaat to stay afloat on a working Friday. A healthy weekend is on the cards for Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer.

Jaat box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer Jaat has found it's audience, and the film is improving with each passing day. After a decent Rs 9.50 crore opening on Thursday, the movie witnessed a minor drop on a working Friday, cementing the fact that Jaat is loved by the masses.

The early estimate of Friday is out. As Sacnilk reported, Jaat has earned Rs 7 crore till 11 pm on Friday, taking the two day domestic total to Rs 16.50 crores. As per the tracking portal, the film grossed Rs 13 crores worldwide on Thursday. With Friday's collection the worldwide collection of two days will be in range of Rs 20-22 crores.

Watch team Jaat with DNA India

As per the portal, the occupancy on the second day was in the range of 14%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 5.44%. In the afternoon, the occupancy was 10.97%. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 10.89%. Going with the strong trend, the movie is expected to earn double digits on Saturday and on Sunday. The first-weekend collection can be in the range of Rs 30-35 crore, which is good for a non-franchise film. Jaat is Sunny Deol's next release after Gadar 2. Though Jaat isn't performing as compared to Gadar 2, Sunny is still able to bring audiences to cinemas. He has a fan following, but not at par of Salman Khan. Despite this fact, his craze among audience is worth appreciating.

Jaat marks the directorial debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni in Bollywood. The movie stars Sunny Deol in the titular role, with Randeep Hooda as the main antogonist Ranatunga. Vineet Kumar Singh plays Randeep's brother Somolu. Other actors like Regina Casandrra, Jagapati Babu, and Ramiya Krishnan play supporting roles.

