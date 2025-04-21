Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Saiyami Kher among others. The makers have already announced Jaat 2, which will also be headlined by Sunny Deol and helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Featuring Sunny Deol in the titular role as Baldev Pratap Singh aka Jaat and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Muthuvel Karikalan aka Ranatunga, the action drama Jaat was released in the cinemas on Thursday, April 10. The film received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, who called it a perfect paisa-vasool massy entertainer. The directed Gopichand Malineni, who has previously helmed Telugu hits such as Veera Simha Reddy, Krack, and Bodyguard among others, made his Bollywood debut with Jaat.

The Sunny Deol-starrer has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office and has earned Rs 102.13 crore globally. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on its social media handles with the special poster that read, "Jaat ka Jalwa at the box office." It was captioned, "The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. Jaat collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE."

Earlier last week, the makers had already announced the sequel Jaat 2 with the post, "Jaat is not resting after the blockbuster at the box office. He is on to a new mission. This time, the MASS FEAST will be bigger, bolder, and wilder. #JAAT2", and added that the next part in the franchise will also be headlined by Sunny Deol and helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Ayesha Khan in pivotal roles. Ramya Krishnan, Upendra Limaye, Murali Verma, and Urvashi Rautela are seen making cameo appearances in the film.

Before Jaat 2, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated sequel Border 2, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

