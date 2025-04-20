Despite the competition from Kesari Chapter 2, Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat continued to perform well on Saturday and crossed the Rs 90 crore mark worldwide.

Jaat box office collection day 10: The mass actioner Jaat continues to impress the audience in its second week as well. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the Gopichand Malineni directorial is standing tall against the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2, and has crossed the Rs 90 crore mark worldwide. The trade portal Sacnilk has shared the early estimate for the second Saturday. Despite the competition from the new release, Jaat saw a minor dip from Friday and earned Rs 3.75 crore on day 10, taking the domestic total to Rs 69.40 crores.

When worldwide collections are concerned, till day nine (2nd Friday), Jaat grossed Rs 88 crores. With the domestic collection of Saturday, the worldwide gross has gone to 91.75 crore. Saturday is expected to close between Rs 91-92 crores worldwide. It may sound hard to believe for a few, but Jaat is racing towards the Rs 100 crore club. On Sunday, the movie is expected to earn between Rs 5-6 crores in India. By the end of the second week, Jaat will probably enter the Rs 100 crore club.

When it comes to occupancy, Jaat had an overall occupancy of 15.77%, with 6.34% in the morning, 14.72% in the afternoon shows, 17.80% in the evening shows, and 24.21% in the night shows.

Team Jaat says 'sorry'

Randeep Hooda's Ranatunga has left many Christians hurt, and they voiced their discontent over the scene where Hooda unleashes his fury in a church, imitating the crucifix. After the protests, the team decided to delete the objectionable scene and even issued an apology statement.

Jaat 2 in the making

The success of Jaat has motivated the makers to come up with Jaat 2. The next instalment of Jaat promises to be bigger and bolder. Jaat also stars Vinnet Kumar Singh, Regina Casandrra, and Sayami Kher in supporting roles.