Sunny Deol's Jaat opened with strong reviews and the positive word-of-mouth benefited the actioner over the day.

Jaat box office collection day 1: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Jatt has taken a decent start at the box office. The positive reviews and the favourable word-of-mouth have played in favour of Jaat. After a slow start in the morning shows, the film grew over the day, and it has scored a double-digit opening.

The early estimates are out, and as per Sacnilk, till 11 pm, Jaat has registered Rs 9.50 crores till the evening show. With the night show, the movie will easily cross Rs 10 crore and might score between Rs 11-12 crore. However, it is interesting to notice that with Jaat, Sunny scored the second biggest opening of his career, beating Yamla Pagla Deewana's Rs 7.80 crore, trailing behind Gadar 2's Rs 40 crore opening.

With Jaat, Sunny has also beaten the biggest stars of this year. Sunny has surpassed Shahid Kapoor's Deva (Rs 5.50 crore) and John Abraham's The Diplomat (Rs 4 crore). However, Jaat fails to beat Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 26 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore).

When it comes to occupancy, Jaat registered 9.56% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon the occupancy was 15.41%. The evening shows had an occupancy of 13.69%. Looking at the positive trend, the movie is expected to perform well over the weekend. However, the movie has only one week as next Friday, Akshay Kumar will bring Kesari Chapter 2. This film has also created good buzz, and the movie is expected to open well, which will give competition to Jaat.

About Jaat

Jaat marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda as the main antogonist Ranatunga. Vineet Kumar Singh plays Randeep's brother Somulu, and Regina Casandrra plays Randeep's wife Bharthi. Other actors including Jagapati Babu, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan play supporting roles. The movie is produced by Pushpa producers, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.