BOLLYWOOD

Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era

No mega budget, stellar star cast, Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo’s film scores only on genuine comedy. Jassi Weds Jassi marks the return of Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye era, where comedies were made with sheer dedication to make the audience laugh.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era
A poster of Jassi Weds Jassi
Director: Paran Bawa

Star cast: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Grusha Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan

Runtime: 2hr 3mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Set in 1996, Haldwani, UP, Jaspreet aka Jassi (Harshh Vardhan), a die-hard romantic, goes on a quest to find his dream girl. Soon, he meets Jasmeet (Rehmat Rattan), aka Jassi. Before winning Jasmeet's heart, he has to first win the trust of her brother, Jaswinder (Sikandar Kher), also known as Jassi. Jaspreet even creates a ruckus in the peaceful married life of hopelessly romantic Sehgal (Ranvir Shorey) and Sweeti (Grusha Kapoor). How Jaspreet wins Jasmeet, while overcoming the confusion and hurdles caused by Sehgal, Jaswinder, and others, forms the crux of Jassi weds Jassi. 

In today's times, a film mounted on a huge budget or with an ensemble star cast, with the biggest names, attracts eyeballs. However, we have seen time and again that such films often disappoint the audience, as they come up to see this film with huge expectations. Jassi Weds Jassi proves to be that exceptional film, where you don't have the best of production values, made in a humble budget, with not the biggest names of the showbiz, but you end up being surprised, in a pleasant way. 

Jassi weds Jassi proves again that comedy doesn't need huge budgets, but a noble attempt to make people laugh, taking us back to those glorious years when we enjoyed films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dekhte Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Khichdi The Movie. The common factor in all these films, including JWJ, is a novel concept, made in a limited scope. The best way to enjoy this film is to keep no expectations. 

Watch the trailer of Jassi Weds Jassi

Speaking about the performances, Jassi weds Jassi is on the shoulders of veteran actors. Ranvir Shorey ain't the main lead, but he brings the maximum laughs or giggles throughout the film. His character is facing a midlife crisis, and his lifeless romantic life with Sweeti surely leaves you smiling throughout the film. His chemistry with Kartar (Manu Rishi) is also a highlight of the film. Sikandar Kher, an actor whose funny bones haven't been explored well by the filmmaker, also surprises. The tough Punjabi gunda Jaswinder is a serious character, but it's the situations that make him funny. Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo entertains, despite the presence of veteran khiladis; he stands out because of his subtle performance. Apart from the funny moments, Harshh shows good potential in dramatic moments. Debutant Rehmat Rattan is pretty, but sadly doesn't have much scope in the second half. Sudesh Lehri and Grusha Kapoor are surprisingly underutilised. 

Now let's discuss the shortcomings. The movie has a weak first half. Hardly any jokes make you laugh out loud. The dialogue, which is a big strength in comedies, looks like the biggest flaw here, especially in the pre-interval. Post-interval, the film does improve, the situations get funnier, and the jokes also land correctly. The music is another drawback in the film. Literally no songs stay with you, as they are forgettable. The film looks loose and uninteresting after the first 20 minutes. The writing should have been sharper. Thankfully, the second half saves the film. 

Overall, Jassi weds Jassi is a rooted, clean family entertainer that gives you nostalgia of the simple 90s, and leaves you with a pleasant smile. Jassi Weds Jassi also gives you hope that there are a few filmmakers who still believe in offering genuine comedy without any showsha. 

