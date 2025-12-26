'Jaanwargiri mat kariye': Kailash Kher stops Gwalior concert mid-way, lashes out at unruly crowd | Viral video

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who finished as India's top ODI run-scorer in 2025?
During Kailash Kher's performance at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on Thursday, the crowd turned chaotic, with some jumping over the security barricades and running towards the stage.
Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher abruptly stopped his Gwalior concert mid-way to address the uncontrollable crowd, which had some people from the audience jumping over barricades to get to the stage. Kher was performing at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on Thursday to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas.
In the videos circulating on social media, the crowd is seen turning unruly, with some jumping over the security barricades and running towards the stage. The singer, who is known for hits Saiyaan, Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani, and Bam Lahiri among others, stopped his performance mid-way and went on to address the chaos.
"Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show)," he said.
As the situation at the event started to spiral out of control, Kailash Kher urged senior police officials to step onto the stage and intervene. Despite the presence of security personnel, their efforts proved ineffective and the chaos persisted. He eventually stopped the performance and addressed the crowd, saying, "Aapko main pranaam karta hoon (I salute you)."
It's not the first time for Kher to have his event turn chaotic. In January 2023, during his performance at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka, he faced disruption when two men threw water bottles at the stage after demanding Kannada songs. Though unhurt, Kher briefly paused the show, appealed for calm, and the police detained the miscreants, allowing the concert to continue.
