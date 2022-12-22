Search icon
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan, wife Jannat Khan welcome daughter Dua Husain Khan

A girl has been born to actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan. The couple announced their decision to name her Dua Husain Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Ayaz Khan/Instagram

A girl has been born to actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan. The couple announced their decision to name her Dua Husain Khan on Instagram on Wednesday. A peek of the infant was also shown. 

Only a part of the newborn, who was lying on a bed, was visible in the picture. Dua grasped her parents' fingers in each hand, her face tilted to one side. The infant was wearing a white and pink clothing. 

They captioned the post, "Dua’s do come true!! (red heart emoji). On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. (red heart emoji)." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayaz Khan (@ayazkhan701)

Reacting to the post, Kishwers Merchantt commented, "Love the name...Congratulations you guys."  

Many celebs sent them their best wishes, including a special greeting from Bipasha Basu. 

Bipasha wrote, “She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701. Can’t wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries. #scorpio #capricorn” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Speaking with ETimes, he said, “I can’t believe that I have become a father… it’s crazy. Initially, it felt as if I was holding someone else’s baby, like a friend’s child (laughs!). To be honest, the feeling took some time to sink in." 

“Our daughter is adorable. It’s so strange that you are so worried while holding someone else’s newborn but when it is your own, it comes so naturally to you — holding the baby and cradling her. You know you will be fine and won’t hurt the baby. It’s a feeling that can’t be explained. You have to experience it to understand what it is. It’s amazing!” he added. 

Also read: Bipasha Basu shares adorable glimpse of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover

The couple announced their parenthood in September. They shared photos from their photoshoot, wearing matching white outfits, on Instagram. 

