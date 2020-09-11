'Jaane do sir, kaam bolega': 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Director Abhishek Kapoor has shared a video on Instagram as he marked the third anniversary of the day he commenced work on the film Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

In his note, Abhishek wrote that he wishes Sushant were here to see how much his fans love him. Sushant died on June 14. Sharing a montage of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the Kedarnath sets, Abhishek wrote, "Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say 'jaane do sir, kaam bolega.'"

Watch the emotional video here.

This was Abhishek's first social media post after June 14 when he had expressed his grief over Sushant's death. Sushant made his big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. Kedarnath was his second film with the director. The movie also marked Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. His tragic death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

For the uninformed, Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has been arrested by NCB along with several others for procuring banned substances for Sushant. Rhea is also being investigated for abetting Sushant’s suicide by the CBI, and for misappropriating his funds by the Enforcement Directorate. She has denied all allegations.