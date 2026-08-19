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'Jaane dijiye!': Yashvardhan Ahuja gets angry at paps while leaving family court with Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja was spotted leaving Bandra Family Court with son Yashvardhan amid ongoing reports of marital tension with Govinda, triggering divorce speculation online.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Jaane dijiye!': Yashvardhan Ahuja gets angry at paps while leaving family court with Sunita Ahuja
Image credit: Instagram
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Sunita Ahuja was spotted outside a Family Court in Bandra, Mumbai, with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Wednesday, August 19, amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to actor Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja visits Family Court with son

Sunita and Yashvardhan were seen leaving the court premises and heading towards their car. Their appearance quickly caught the attention of photographers and sparked speculation on social media about whether Sunita had taken any legal step related to her marriage.

However, there has been no confirmation that the visit was connected to divorce proceedings. As paparazzi gathered around them, Yashvardhan appeared protective of his mother and asked photographers to give them some space. He was later heard shouting, “Jaane dijiye.”

Sunita refuses to explain court visit

Before getting into the car, paparazzi repeatedly asked Sunita why she had visited the court. Instead of giving a direct answer, she responded sarcastically, “Birthday manane aaye hai,” appearing to avoid discussing the reason for her visit.

What happened between Govinda and Sunita?

Govinda and Sunita have recently been making headlines amid reports of tension in their marriage. The speculation intensified after Govinda was spotted with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is reportedly working with him on a film.

Sunita later made a sharp remark about Komal while speaking to paparazzi, referring to her as Govinda’s “sugar daddy”. The comment became a talking point online, after which Govinda appeared to respond by asking Sunita to stay within her limits.

The latest court appearance has added to the speculation surrounding the couple, although the reason for Sunita’s visit remains unclear.

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