'Jaan Ka Janamdin': Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for Katrina Kaif wins hearts

Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif's birthday with a romantic photo and the caption "Jaan Ka Janamdin".

Actor Vicky Kaushal melted hearts on Thursday after sharing a romantic picture with wife Katrina Kaif to celebrate her birthday. The actor posted a candid photograph of the couple enjoying a special moment together and accompanied it with a short but heartfelt message.

Vicky's sweet birthday wish

Taking to social media, Vicky shared a beautiful picture in which he and Katrina are seen smiling and embracing during a birthday celebration. Along with the photo, he simply wrote, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes for Katrina and praising the couple's chemistry.

Kareena Kapoor also wishes Katrina

Joining the celebrations, actress Kareena Kapoor also wished Katrina on her birthday by sharing a throwback picture of them together. Sharing the photo on social media, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday forever Superstar. Have the best birthday mommy Kat."

Enjoying parenthood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently embracing parenthood after welcoming their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

The couple had announced the birth of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post before revealing their son's name in January with a glimpse of his tiny hand. Earlier, in September 2025, they had announced Katrina's pregnancy, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and is yet to announce her next film after becoming a mother.

Vicky, meanwhile, is preparing for Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.