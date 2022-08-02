Search icon
J-Hope pens emotional note for BTS ARMY, his staff, dance crew, organizers of Lollapalooza

BTS ARMY was so proud to see J-Hope burning the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago. J-Hope dropped a series of photos from the festival and thanked fans

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Credit: J-Hope/Instagram

BTS’ J-Hope burned the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago with his electrifying performance on July 31st. His fans and BTS ARMY were so proud to see the K-pop singer stealing the limelight at the music festival.

Not only fans but Jimin and Becky G were seen cheering the K-pop singer at the concert. Fans flooded social media with his video from the concert and #HOBIPALOOZA started trending. After the concert, J-Hope dropped a series of photos from Lollapalooza and penned a long thankful not for his well-wishers.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box.
Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show.
Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added, “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history,and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: BTS' J-Hope burns the stage with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, Jimin, Becky G cheer for singer

For the unversed, BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. 

 

 

 

 

