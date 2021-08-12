IVF doctor calls out Kriti Sanon, 'Mimi' team for 'misrepresentation of surrogacy'

Kriti Sanon in her latest outing 'Mimi' has undoubtedly wowed the audience with her raw and path-breaking performance, and the actress has been receiving some raving reviews for her acting calling it her 'career best'.

And while the film has been received well by the viewers, one In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor recently shared a post on social media speaking about the misrepresentation of surrogacy in 'Mimi'.

In the video, the doctor is seen talking about how the film totally fails to represent facts around a complex and important topic of surrogacy in our country.

The doctor is heard saying in a part of the video, "The moment I saw the trailer of Mimi...I knew this movie was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy...It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with."

"In fact, it is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information," the doctor added.

The doctor even calls out the 'Mimi' team for the use of 'loose and sleazy language' around sensitive topics and then presents the facts, including some laws, on surrogacy in the country.

Check out the video here:

