‘I’ve become better at handling problems’: Taapsee Pannu on turning 34

Taapsee Pannu, the stunning actress, has turned 34 years old. When it comes to portraying powerful women, she has made a name for herself in the industry.

Expressing how her birthday has been since last few years, Taapssee told indianexpress.com, “Never in my 10-11 years of working life, have I worked on my birthday. And this year I’ll be doing that. So I think that’s a huge change for someone like me, who just likes to do nothing, and with nothing, I mean nothing on my birthday. I just lie on the couch or move around with friends. That has been my personal national holiday. Hope this is a good change, it’s my production. So maybe a special way to break that fast on my birthday.”

With back-to-back smashes, Taapsee has been soaking in the limelight. After more than a decade in Indian cinema, Taapsee debuts her production company, ‘Outsiders Films’, marking yet another milestone in her career.

Elated with the launch of the production house, Taapsee shared, “I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has a few movies in her kitty, she will be next seen in 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Loop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu'.