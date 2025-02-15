When Sheeba Akashdeep was asked what went wrong between her and Akshay Kumar, the actress said that they were both too young at the time. "We were both kids. I don’t even talk about it."

Before Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna in 2001, he often grabbed headlines for his personal life and relationships, especially with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty. Now, in a new interview, his Mr Bond co-star Sheeba Akashdeep, has revealed details about her relationship with Akshay Kumar and how it blossomed during the 1992 film Mr Bond. Sheeba Akashdeep shared how both she and Akshay Kumar had a few common interests, but they fell apart quickly and couldn’t stay friends after their breakup.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sheeba Akashdeep was asked if she ever dated Akshay Kumar. "When you are young and working in close proximity, ho jata hai ishq (you fall in love). Both fitness-crazy people… And family friends. My nani and his mom would play cards together," she said.

When Sheeba Akashdeep was asked what went wrong between her and Akshay Kumar, the actress said that they were both too young at the time. "We were both kids. I don’t even talk about it. I find it so funny. What’s there to talk about it? I don’t even remember much stuff from that time. It’s been over three decades," she said.

Sheeba Akashdeep, however, clarified that the two couldn’t stay friends after their breakup. "Not when you are very young, very emotional. You are so emotional that you are unable to be normal after that for the longest time. Young love is very passionate and powerful and it’s like an explosion. So when that explosion happens, it has to come down… Friendship doesn’t survive. There’s just too much invested in a relationship to be friends later. It just doesn’t happen, unless you are really mature," she said.

Film and television actress Sheeba Akashdeep was last seen in Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

