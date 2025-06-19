In the year 1990, a Madhuri Dixit film created a stir at the box office. Made on a budget of just Rs 2 crores, this film proved to be a huge hit and earned 10 times more at the box office; however, the lead hero refused to work with the actress in a song.

Madhuri Dixit was the top actress of the 90s, and it was an era when actors, directors, and producers used to line up to get a chance to work with her. However, there was one star, a new actor in Indian cinema, who refused to sing a song with Madhuri Dixit. In the year 1990, a Madhuri Dixit film created a stir at the box office. Made on a budget of just Rs 2 crores, this film proved to be a huge hit and earned 10 times more at the box office; however, the lead hero refused to work with the actress in a song.

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan's superhit film, Dil

The film we are talking about is Dil, which was released in 1990 and starred Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Dil created such a havoc at the box office that it ended up becoming the highest-grossing film of that year, giving tremendous boost to the careers of both stars.

Aamir Khan made his acting debut in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while Madhuri Dixit made her mark with the 1988 blockbuster film Tezaab. The release of Dil, which also marked their first collaboration, gave new heights to both their careers.

When Aamir Khan refused to dance with Madhuri Dixit

Dil is, to this date, fondly remembered both for its storyline and its songs. There is also an interesting trivia related to the film when Aamir Khan once reportedly refused to perform with Madhuri Dixit on a song. Aamir Khan once confessed during an interview, "I felt that I should not do this song because Madhuri is such a good dancer. Now, why should I do a song in which people can see that Madhuri is dancing better than I? It is a situation like Aa Bail Mujhko Maar. So I refused, saying that I am not doing this. After a lot of persuasion from the film's director, Indra Kumar, I agreed to do the song (Dum Duma Dum)."

Dil, starring Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Saeed Jaffrey, earned Rs 20 crores at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

READ | Meet woman, CEO of Tira, who works closely with Isha Ambani, got married at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her name is..