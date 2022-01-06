'It's an attack on every Indian': Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut has responded angrily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent security lapse in Punjab. After his convoy got stopped in a road roadblock at Hussainiwala, Modi returned to Punjab without speaking at a rally on Wednesday. When the PM was travelling by road from Bathinda to Hussainiwala's National Martyrs Memorial, the security breach happened.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories, “What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/representative/voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don’t stop them now nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithm."

PM Modi visited the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, a village in Punjab, on Wednesday. The Prime Minister was scheduled to fly on a helicopter from Bhatinda, where he had arrived early Wednesday morning. However, due to the rains and low visibility in the winter, he was unable to continue, so his crew chose to take the road to the village, which required him to travel for more than two hours. Nothing worked out as the PM waited for the weather to improve for around 20 minutes. After receiving confirmation from his security team and making plans with the DGP of Punjab Police, the Prime Minister was faced with an unexpected situation.