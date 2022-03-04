It's a girl! Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal blessed with a daughter

Aditya Narayan, a singer and TV programme host, and his wife Shweta Agarwal have welcomed a baby girl into their family. On February 24, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, who was born in a Mumbai hospital.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer wrote, “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22”

Take a look at the post here-

Revealing that they are expecting a baby soon, the singer had written, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon."

Aditya aroused curiosity last year when he declared that by the time he retires from television in 2022, he will "probably be a father." He then clarified to Pinkvilla that his statement had been misinterpreted. “We will make an announcement if and when it happens,” he said, adding, “We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward.”

On the sets of their debut film, ‘Shaapit’, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met. Before getting married on December 1 of 2021, the pair dated for about ten years. Aditya is currently seen as the host of SaReGaMaPa on television. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been spending all of their time together since their wedding on December 1, 2020. They were frequently seen on holidays or out on dinner outings.