It's a baby girl for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become proud parents of a baby girl. As per the reports of US Weekly, the couple is blessed with a girl. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. An overjoyed Priyanka and Nick took the internet by storm last night after they announced the good news of parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy and released a statement requesting privacy because of the same.

The post read as "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thankyou so much."

Since yesterday several members from the film fraternity have congratulated the power couple, and are elated with the news. Katrina Kaif commented on Priyanka's post and said, "Congratsssssssssss." Hollywood actor Kal Penn shared his excitement for being an uncle and said, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!." Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Mini Mathur said, "Congratulations @priyankachopra & nick.. this is amazing news."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, PeeCee revealed her baby plans with Nick as she told that children are indeed "a big part" of their "desire for the future" and added, "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When the interviewer pointed out that the two celebrities lead a very busy life, Priyanka's cheeky reply to the international publication will leave you in splits. The actress replied, "No, we’re not too busy to practice." She even mentioned that the couple would be okay to slow down once a child enters their life.