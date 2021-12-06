‘Itni amir fir bhi kapde fate hue’: Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for wearing shimmery thigh-high slit dress

Nora Fatehi has a knack for turning heads with her stylish fashion choices. The beauty never fails to leave us speechless in her athleisure or designer ensembles. The Kusu Kusu star is currently making headlines for her earlier yellow thigh-slit outfit. Her braless avatar drew the attention of netizens, who had mixed views about it!

Nora shared a jaw-dropping look from one of her magazine photoshoots back in October. The actress was dressed in a yellow thigh-high slit dress with sparkly collar embellishments. There was also a silver rope that served as a belt around the waist.

Here's what netizens had to say about her look-

A few days ago, Nora spoke about working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on 'Star Vs Food'.

She said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi' have gained a lot of attention. Nora recently featured in the song 'Chhod Denge.' Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani.' Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.'