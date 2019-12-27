'It will be good to be just boy-girl in a young, fresh film': Deepika Padukone on working with Ranveer Singh in future

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to be seen in '83, where for the first time they will be seen as a couple whose characters don't die in the climax. Yes, it's a known fact that in their earlier collaborations namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat either both or one of them faced a tragic death. While in '83, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev and his onscreen wife Romi Dev respectively.

Talking about the same, Deepika told Mumbai Mirror, "It is our lightest film together yet. Onset, you are not husband and wife or girlfriend and boyfriend, you are actors. This film was so different." She further said about what kind of movie she would like to do with Ranveer in future, "It will be good to be just a boy and a girl in a young, fresh film."

While she shared an interesting anecdote with Ranveer from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela stating, "After watching the Chhapaak trailer, he recalled the time when we were promoting Goliyon Ki Raasleela… Ram Leela in Jaipur and there was a person, dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan, who jumped out of the crowd at me. I had forgotten all about it, but he remembered."

Deepika also spoke about her relationship with Ranveer after marriage saying, "I’d had a long day, but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work."