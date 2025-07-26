'It was like indulging a little child': Producer Suneel Darshan says working with Sunny Deol was 'darkest chapter' of his life and career because...

Without mincing any words, Suneel Darshan called his association with Sunny Deol "the darkest chapter in my life and career". He said, "These are powerful people, and they care a damn. But there will be divine justice some day, I am sure."

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has made stars out of many Bollywood actors, has also often found himself in controversy with the same actors with whom he once worked. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Suneel Darshan spoke openly about his fallout with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. The veteran director's tell-all interview is especially going viral because of his remarks about Sunny Deol.

What did producer Suneel Darshan say about his association with Sunny Deol?

Without mincing any words, Suneel Darshan called his association with Sunny Deol "the darkest chapter in my life and career". He said, "These are powerful people, and they care a damn. But there will be divine justice some day, I am sure. It’s something too bitter to even put in words," referencing allegations that Sunny Deol took money from him for a film that never got made.

Suneel Darshan clarified that he still holds a great deal of respect for the Deol family, despite his fallout with Sunny Deol.

How many films did Sunny Deol and Suneel Darshan work in together?

Suneel Darshan worked with Sunny Deol in three films: Inteqaam, Lootere, and Ajay. He was quoted as saying, "I did three films with him. I did my first film, Inteqaam, with him. At that point, he was not a big star. He had a potential stardom to him. We had a relationship before that as well. We distributed a lot of his movies. We had a significant contribution in the project, which was to be his launch. I believed in him. I believed that cinema needed people of his kind. During Inteqaam, I was a bit confused…"

The confusion during Inteqaam deepened with the next project, "It was a nightmarish experience during production. It cost me much more… It was like indulging a little child and getting him to complete your work. Honestly, I didn’t want to do a fourth film with him, but I got stuck with him. And he used emotions, and fake relationships were mentioned, and he got me into a project that he was making for himself," Suneel Darshan said.

Was Sunny Deol the first choice for Jaanwar?

Suneel Darshan also revealed that Sunny Deol was supposed to star in Jaanwar, which was eventually made with Akshay Kumar. "Sunny Deol is the darkest chapter in my life and career, but there is God above. There will be divine justice," he said.

Speaking about what it was like to work with Sunny Deol on set, Suneel Darshan was quick to say, "It was like minding a child."

