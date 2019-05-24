Headlines

'It was fun more than challenging': Disha Patani opens up on hes prep for 'Bharat'

Disha Patani opens up about her character and preparations for 'Bharat'

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 12:32 AM IST

Disha Patani, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film with Salman Khan, went under intense preparations physically and mentally to get her character right. Talking about how she bagged her role in Bharat, Disha opens up and shares, "I got a call from Ali sir and he wanted to ask me if I'd be interested to do the role. He showed me a few references, what he wants to shoot and he told me about my character and I loved it and I said yes."

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Disha and Salman Khan romancing on-screen as it's a new and interesting pair to watch on screen. The actress had to work on her dialect too for her character and Disha shared, "A little bit because that's not how we usually talk or in a circus. They are more bindass, more like forward. But it was fun more than challenging. It was good to do different kinds of things."

As Disha began with the promotions for the film the actress dazzled in an orange dress, giving major fashion goals to us.  

The first song from the album 'Slow Motion' has already created a huge stir and is tracking big time, garnering immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani while shaking a leg with Salman Khan is a definite treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its unusual slow motion.  

The film that also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover is slated to hit the theatres on June 5.

