It was all about whites, strawberries and cream for sisters Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone at Wimbledon

Deepika Padukone along with her sister Anisha Padukone were among the celebrities who attended the Wimbledon final held on Sunday. The epic match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was a visual delight and it lasted for about five hours. The eventual winner was Djokovic after a long entertaining match. Anisha had reposted Deepika's photo of Wimbledon invite and captioned it as, "Sunday afternoon well spent." Well, they definitely had an amazing Sunday and the younger Padukone shared moments of the same.

Anisha took to her Instagram page and posted a series of photos from the match and it's a treat to one's eyes. She shared clicks of Federer and Djokovic while they were playing and also desserts served during the match. Moreover, Anisha posed with Deepika and the sisters looked stylish twinning in white outfits. Anisha posted the photos with a caption stating, "The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of @deepikapadukone @poloralphlauren #wimbledon #gladiators #federer #djokovic #strawberriesandcream"

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Deepika is good friends with Djokovic and his wife Jelena. They have even met up for dinner outings and more whenever DP visited them.

On the work front, she has reunited with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Singh's '83. The film is based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup held in 1983. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika as his onscreen wife Romi Dev. The much-awaited sports drama is releasing on April 10, 2020.