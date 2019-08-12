'It was a delight to shoot in Kashmir': Mahesh Babu on filming 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Headlines

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'It was a delight to shoot in Kashmir': Mahesh Babu on filming 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

"We had a wonderful time shooting there", shares Mahesh Babu as he shot for the first time in Kashmir for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film's unit shot in Kashmir before scrapping of Article 370

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 02:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahesh Babu treated the fans with the first look of Sarileru Neekevvaru. His 25th film Maharshi, which released this May, was a huge success at the box office. As of now, he’s shooting for his next Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will release in 2020 has a packed schedule.

What’s noteworthy is the fact that in his career spanning over four decades, this the first time that Mahesh Babu shot a film in Kashmir. The actor says he just can’t get over the beauty of the place! Mahesh Babu who plays an army officer in the film, also celebrated his seven-year-old daughter Sitara's birthday there.

Talking more about filming in Kashmir, Mahesh Babu shares, “I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again!”

For this upcoming film, the actor zeroed in on Kashmir’s picturesque beauty and amazing locations. The film’s unit had shot the required portions before the scrapping of Article 370 by the central government. By July-end, the unit had wrapped up the shoot and headed to Hyderabad for the next shooting schedule.

After enjoying the massive success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is all set for his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor has recently launched his own clothing line named 'THE HUMBL CO' inspired by the larger than life persona of the beloved actor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

SC restores Rahul Gandhi's MP status, stays conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE