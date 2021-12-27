'It took years to accept it and wear my confidence': Yami Gautam opens up on battling keratosis pilaris

Recently, Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she revealed her skin condition on social media. The actress confessed that she has been suffering from a skin condition called Keratosis pilaris since her early teenage years.

A few days back, Yami Gautam had posted unedited pictures of herself on Instagram, with a long caption. She wrote, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.”

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Yami Gautam talked on going public with her skin condition. She said, “Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging.”

“When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post," Yami Gautam stated.