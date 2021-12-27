Search icon
'It took years to accept it and wear my confidence': Yami Gautam opens up on battling keratosis pilaris

A few days back, Yami Gautam had posted unedited pictures of herself on Instagram, with a long caption.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

Recently, Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she revealed her skin condition on social media. The actress confessed that she has been suffering from a skin condition called Keratosis pilaris since her early teenage years.

A few days back, Yami Gautam had posted unedited pictures of herself on Instagram, with a long caption. She wrote, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.” 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Yami Gautam talked on going public with her skin condition.  She said, “Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging.”

“When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post," Yami Gautam stated.

 

