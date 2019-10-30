It's working 21st birthday for Ananya Panday! But a vacation to the US also on the list; details inside

Newcomer Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday today (October 30) and has turned 21. The Student of the Year 2 actor took to her Instagram earlier this one and shared a reminded about the fact that October is her birthday month. Ananya shared a photo in which she is showing the 'Loser' sign and wrote, "My reaction to anyone who isn’t as excited as me about my birthday month #OctoberBaby #GetExcited".

Now finally the day has come and it has turned out to be a working birthday for her. During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, she stated, "I was supposed to fly down to the US, but it turned out to be a working birthday for me. I'll be shooting for a song till midnight and expecting Kartik (Aaryan) and Bhumi (Pednekar) to surprise me. I've been dropping hints for days, even sashaying around the sets in a crown and a sash which reads, ‘It’s my birthday’. They better have a plan ready, else I'll be disappointed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ananyapanday) on Sep 30, 2019 at 11:56pm PDT

Talking about the gifts she received over the years, Ananya said, "I got my first dog on my seventh birthday and the second one last year. I will be getting another on my 30th birthday. My dogs are my favourite birthday presents to date."

Ananya shared her excitement on turning 21. She said, "I’ve been waiting to turn 21 so I can be as crazy as I want. I will be staying with friends there and since I will be legally of age, I can have a real blast."

The actor is heading to the US where she will also be meeting her best friend Suhana Khan.