It's throwback Saturday for Sara Ali Khan, shares childhood photo channelling her inner Hindi film heroine

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram game is always on point with the blend of posts she shares frequently on it. The actor shares her throwback photos on a spree much to the excitement of her fans. Today, on a Saturday evening, yet again Sara took to her Instagram page and shared her childhood photo channelling her inner Hindi film heroine look back then. In the photo, the cherubic girl is decked up in traditional attire.

Little Sara wore a purple bandini ghagra choli with a choker necklace. She teamed it up with matching jewellery like the nose ring, maangpati, bracelets and more. Sara posed showing a few dance gestures and flaunted her adorable smile too.

She captioned her post with the lyric of 'Kaanta Laga' song. It read as "Bangle Ke Peeche".

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's upcoming film is Coolie No 1 which was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed indefinitely. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role and it's their first outing together. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is the remake of his 90s film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sara also has Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re for which she had started shooting too. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the male leads. It's eyeing for Valentine's Day weekend release in 2021. Sara has been visiting Aanand's office in Mumbai lately too.