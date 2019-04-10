It's Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding anniversary and their daughter Nisha has the best surprise for them

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Nisha, wedding anniversary, cake,

It was Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding anniversary this Wednesday and the couple decided to keep it low-key and celebrate with their family. The adorable couple wanted to spend the occasion in the company of their kids but little did they know that their darling daughter Nisha had a surprise for them up her sleeve!

Well, turns out that little Nisha actually decided to surprise her parents on their anniversary, by baking a cake for them. Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of the private celebrations at home. She captioned the post writing, "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake.”

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen blowing the candles on their anniversary cake, in another one they share a passionate kiss. In the last picture, Sunny and Daniel can be seen with Nisha and the cake that she made.

Check out the pictures here:

Sunny Leone is pretty active on Instagram and she likes to share tid-bits from her life, with her followers. The actress's biopic 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' is available exclusively on ZEE5 in the form of a three-part web series.