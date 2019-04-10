Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

It's Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding anniversary and their daughter Nisha has the best surprise for them

Sunny Leone's darling daughter Nisha baked a cake for her parents' wedding anniversary

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 11:38 PM IST

It's Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding anniversary and their daughter Nisha has the best surprise for them
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Nisha, wedding anniversary, cake,

It was Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding anniversary this Wednesday and the couple decided to keep it low-key and celebrate with their family. The adorable couple wanted to spend the occasion in the company of their kids but little did they know that their darling daughter Nisha had a surprise for them up her sleeve!

Well, turns out that little Nisha actually decided to surprise her parents on their anniversary, by baking a cake for them. Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of the private celebrations at home. She captioned the post writing, "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake.”

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen blowing the candles on their anniversary cake, in another one they share a passionate kiss. In the last picture, Sunny and Daniel can be seen with Nisha and the cake that she made. 

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny Leone is pretty active on Instagram and she likes to share tid-bits from her life, with her followers. The actress's biopic 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' is available exclusively on ZEE5 in the form of a three-part web series. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.