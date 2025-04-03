Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla's iconic romantic thriller Darr will be re-released in cinemas on April 4 and the announcement has left moviegoers nostalgic.

Love watching Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles? There's great news for SRK's fans as one of his remarkable films, 'Darr', is re-releasing in theatres this Friday. Sharing the update, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to Instagram and wrote, "Experience this iconic tale on the big screen again! #Darr re-releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now! (Link in bio) @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia."

SRK played the role of a murderous stalker in 'Darr', which also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. The film's story revolves around Rahul (SRK) who is obsessively in love with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her to her doorstep. And what follows is a cycle of distress, heartbreak, and fights, which lead to Rahul's death. It's been more than three decades and the film is remembered to date. Nobody can ever forget SRK's "I Love You K.K.K... Kiran!" dialogue. In Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics', SRK took a stroll down memory lane and shared how he perfected his stammering dialogue 'K k k..Kiran'.

SRK said, "I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about how people's minds become aware of one sound, and it's like a sharpcurrent. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

"I had some really fantastically stupid ideas I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me listen I think Dad is not going to take a close-up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji," he added. 'Darr' was directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)