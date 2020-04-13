'It’s something you have to go through yourself': Saif Ali Khan on holding Sara's hand through 'Love Aaj Kal' failure

Actor Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about daughter Sara Ali Khan's recent blunder at the box office, Love Aaj Kal, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra, Saif said that it was a mix of holding Sara's hand through it but also letting her come to terms with it herself.

Saif said, "I did message her and ask if she’s alright. Of course, it’s a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter’s hand through hardships), but I don’t think it’s really needed. I think she’s quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, 'you have to go through this'." For the uninformed, Love Aaj Kal was a spiritual sequel to director Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film of the same name, which starred Saif and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. In its 2020 version, Sara’s performance also came under fire, a first for the actor, who received glowing reviews in her debut film, Kedarnath and Simmba after that.

Said further spoke about whether his mother ever spoke to him about his professional failures and said, "She hasn’t really talked about it. Parents want to help and they’re there. It’s really something you have to go through on your own... It’s good to have that reality check, anyway. You don’t want to be that kind of movie star who’s never seen success and can’t walk when it finally happens." As to why Sara chose to do the film, Saif speculated, "You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer...Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong... You have to keep working through it."