'It's one of your best ever', Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has already given 'Super 30' review

The coming Friday, we will be seeing Hrithik Roshan on the big screen after two long years. Yes, his upcoming film Super 30 is all set to hit the screens on July 12, 2019, and fans are most-awaiting for the moment. Hrithik has been gearing up for the release and has been promoting the film along with the female lead Mrunal Thakur. In the film, the superstar will be seen playing the role of ace mathematician Anand Kumar.

Now, even before the release of Super 30, one of the most important people in Hrithik's life has reviewed it. Yes, we are talking about none other his ex-wife and best friend Sussanne Khan. Today, Hrithik shared amazing selfies on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "It’s a new day. Super30 copy out today. Today I let go. #keepcreating #keepgrowing #lettinggoishard #anxious #excited #super30". On his post, Sussanne left a sweet comment by writing, "It's one of your best ever... so so proud of you"

Check it out below:

Earlier, while talking about Sussanne, Hrithik stated to GQ India, "It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also, love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love."

Meanwhile, talking about Super 30, the film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Nandish Singh Sandhu and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.