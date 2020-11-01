Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have welcomed a baby boy into their home

Amrita Rao is now a mother. The actress welcomed a baby boy with husband RJ Anmol early today. DNA confirmed the news. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," shared her PRO.

A source had told Times of India, “She delivered in the morning. Anmol was by her side throughout in the operation theatre. Both Amrita and the baby are doing well.”

Amrita had revealed that she is nine-months pregnant on October 19. She posted a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actress looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.

Amrita captioned her post stating, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already!!! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long). But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe And thank you ALL. Keep blessing #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents."

Earlier during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita opened up about her pregnancy. She said, "It’s like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do." Talking about plans of extending their family, Amrita shared, "One can’t plan these things, they just happen."