Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Best bowling figures in ODI World Cup history

7 Benefits of eating banana on empty stomach

7 Benefits of eating raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have welcomed a baby boy into their home

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amrita Rao is now a mother. The actress welcomed a baby boy with husband RJ Anmol early today. DNA confirmed the news. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," shared her PRO.

A source had told Times of India, “She delivered in the morning. Anmol was by her side throughout in the operation theatre. Both Amrita and the baby are doing well.”

Amrita had revealed that she is nine-months pregnant on October 19. She posted a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actress looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.

Amrita captioned her post stating, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already!!! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long). But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe And thank you ALL. Keep blessing #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on 

Earlier during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita opened up about her pregnancy. She said, "It’s like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do." Talking about plans of extending their family, Amrita shared, "One can’t plan these things, they just happen."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Wordle 836 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 3

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for discovery of quantum dots

India’s first captain who rejected offer from Arsenal FC to study MBBS: Meet forgotten football legend

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE