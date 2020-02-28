Headlines

It's now Javed Akhtar vs Shekhar Kapur: Controversy over 'Mr India' remake rages on

Shekhar Kapur had questioned if the director had no rights over Mr India, to which Javed Akhtar stated the movie wasn't his idea or dream

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 11:34 PM IST

The copyright issues over Mr. India continues. While Shekhar Kapur stated he owns rights over the film as the director of it and hence they cannot go ahead with the sequel of the film without doing so, Javed Akhtar counter-argued stating that the movie wasn't Shekhar's dream.

"Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes, you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn’t your idea. It wasn’t your dream," tweeted Javed Akhtar.

His tweet was a response to Shekhar Kapur's tweet which read, "The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"

Here's their conversation:

Mr. India originally featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor while Javed Akhtar along with Salim Khan had written the script of the film. The movie went on to become one of the 100 greatest Indian films of all time.

