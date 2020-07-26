'It's not Seri, broke my heart once again': Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon get emotional on watching Sushant's 'Dil Bechara'

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon took to their Instagram pages and shared a video from Dil Bechara climax and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. They poured their hearts out while writing the caption and it shows how much they miss the late actor. Sushant worked with Rajkummar in his debut film Kai Po Che. They then shared screen space in Raabta where Sushant Singh Rajput worked with Kriti for the first time.

Rajkummar posted the video with a caption stating, "#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It's a beautiful, heartfelt film. Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy are unmatchable and that beautiful smile, Our Superstar. Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow, sir."

While an emotional Kriti wrote, "Its not Seri! And it will never sink in... This broke my heart..again... In Manny, I saw YOU come alive in so so many moments... I knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character... And as always, your most magical bits were your silences... Those bits where you said nothing and yet you said so much! @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought... you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!"

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is Sushant's swansong and the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra and female lead Sanjana Sanghi.