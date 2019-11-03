'It's not possible': Akshay Kumar's reaction on reports of 'Housefull 4' box-office numbers being rigged

Akshay Kumar's latest outing Housefull 4 which hit the screens during Diwali is continuing a great run at the box office. As of second Saturday, the film made about Rs 155.25 crore at the domestic market which is huge and is already a hit. Apart from Akshay, Housefull 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Several reports were making the rounds that the box office numbers of Housefull 4 are fudged and during a recent group interaction when Akshay was asked about it, he blatantly denied. PTI quizzed the actor whether he is upset about these reports, to which he stated, "Do I look upset? I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things. But I have never said anything. In my school, I was taught, 'Mind your own business'."

He further said, "It doesn't make a difference. What will I do? You can talk to theatre owners. You will keep asking me this same question four times to get an answer. The answer is I am not writing all this. These people are writing it. I am not running anything. My point of view is very simple, whatever comes in front of the media as you react to it, I react to it. So, there is nothing new about it."

Akshay added, "There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film) it has big credibility. It is corporate. It runs from LA. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by three or five nothing will happen. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie about this."

When spoke about how some industry experts said that box office numbers shouldn't be shared, Akshay reacted, "If a corporate won't put then anyone else will put it. It is like an open book, one can call theatres and you can calculate it. I don't think so we shouldn't put it, we should put it."